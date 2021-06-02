Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, June 2
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, June 2
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
2nd Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

CORRIGAN, James William | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

HILL, Michael Dare | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, June 2

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ mining exploration permits denied for convicted director

        Premium Content CQ mining exploration permits denied for convicted director

        Crime The former director of a resources company which failed to fulfil environment obligations and was refused exploration permits by the State Government has lost a bid to...

        Opinion: We could be a renewable exports powerhouse

        Premium Content Opinion: We could be a renewable exports powerhouse

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        How SMW Group brought CEO’s three year dream to life

        Premium Content How SMW Group brought CEO’s three year dream to life

        Business The remote-operated cleaning truck eliminates working at heights. Now the out of...

        Named: Regulator suspends licences of six CQ builders

        Premium Content Named: Regulator suspends licences of six CQ builders

        Business The law requires all building and construction licensees to prove their financial...