Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton on June 4.
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, June 4

by Staff writers
3rd Jun 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

HAMILTON, Vernon Larry Douglas | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GREAVES, Beau Daniel Cleland | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

GODBEE, Tracey Lee | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Jacqueline Rae | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MABER-McKEE, Mark Kevin | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

LOWIEN, Jordan Jack | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BINGHAM-JAMES, Jessie Allana Storm | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

JACOBI, Reece Angus | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DAVIS, Michael Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

TORY, Christopher Glen | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GEORGE, Jesse Duncan | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GILLEN, Kate Emma &TAPP;, Cameron Antony | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DIXON, Lance Edward Thomas &LILL;, Bailey Joseph &DIXON;, Anthony Malcolm | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

MANNING, Brock Adrian | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MONAGHAN, Mark David | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention/Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, June 4

