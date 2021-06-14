Menu
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton on June 14.
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, June 14

by Staff writers
13th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

HARRINGTON, Katrina Louise | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LOWIEN, Jordan Jack | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SWEETMAN, Nickolas William | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Mention)

HOLT, Charles Robert | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Mention)

DRUMMOND, Donald Neville | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

HAMILTON, David Marshall | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

SKINNER, Ashley Thomas | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

BLEWITT, Cameron Grant | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

KOHL, Larissa Jean | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

