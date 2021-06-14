District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, June 14

Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton on June 14.

HARRINGTON, Katrina Louise | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LOWIEN, Jordan Jack | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SWEETMAN, Nickolas William | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Mention)

HOLT, Charles Robert | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Mention)

DRUMMOND, Donald Neville | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

HAMILTON, David Marshall | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

SKINNER, Ashley Thomas | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

BLEWITT, Cameron Grant | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

KOHL, Larissa Jean | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

