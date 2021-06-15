Menu
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today

by Staff writers
15th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

SOPEER, Adrian Russell | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HASSALL, David Matthew | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HAMILTON, David Marshall | | | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

SKINNER, Ashley Thomas | | | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

BLEWITT, Cameron Grant | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, June 15

