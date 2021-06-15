District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

SOPEER, Adrian Russell | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HASSALL, David Matthew | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HAMILTON, David Marshall | | | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

SKINNER, Ashley Thomas | | | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

BLEWITT, Cameron Grant | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

