Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
News

District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today

by Staff writers
16th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BRYCE, Daniel Wade | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, June 16

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen who robbed bottle shop ‘feels kind of bad’

        Premium Content Teen who robbed bottle shop ‘feels kind of bad’

        Crime The 16-year-old was sentenced in the Children’s Court of Queensland on Tuesday.

        Urgent meeting as construction ‘surge’ forecast in CQ

        Premium Content Urgent meeting as construction ‘surge’ forecast in CQ

        Business The Central Queensland construction workforce is about 10,000-strong, and more than...

        Letters to the editor: Humanity has no long term influence

        Premium Content Letters to the editor: Humanity has no long term influence

        Opinion Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Major race day to launch winter carnival

        Premium Content Major race day to launch winter carnival

        Horses The fashions on display on Saturday rival those of the Spring Racing Carnival in...