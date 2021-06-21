Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
News

District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today

by Staff writers
21st Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

WEST, Shaun Michael | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, June 21

More Stories

rockhampton district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Letters to the editor: Our transition plan is long overdue

        Premium Content Letters to the editor: Our transition plan is long overdue

        Letters to the Editor The political conversation in Australia around climate change has changed dramatically. But a policy solution for the demise of coal and gas is urgently needed

        Landry says CQ farmers winners in free trade deal

        Premium Content Landry says CQ farmers winners in free trade deal

        Politics The Federal Government has secured an in-principle agreement for tariff-free...

        Yeppoon artist raising money for ‘biggest’ project yet

        Premium Content Yeppoon artist raising money for ‘biggest’ project yet

        Community Samuel of Samuel J Art has been selling his pieces for seven years, often at...

        Memorial wall set up for 101 lost CQ graves

        Premium Content Memorial wall set up for 101 lost CQ graves

        Council News One woman was determined to find out about 101 unmarked graves at St Lawrence...