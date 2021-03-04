Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, March 4
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, March 4
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
4th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

DILLON, Mitchell John | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

McGLINCHY, Warren Peter | | | 9:15 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, March 4

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Wisdom does not always come with age

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Wisdom does not always come with age

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Longreach council puts student hostel on the market

        Premium Content Longreach council puts student hostel on the market

        News The facility has been closed since 2015 due to low enrolment numbers.

        Yeppoon sculpture gets Australian Street Art Award

        Premium Content Yeppoon sculpture gets Australian Street Art Award

        Art & Theatre Queensland took home a third of the awards from the national awards.

        'Very scary': CQ mum reflects on baby boy's stroke ordeal

        Premium Content 'Very scary': CQ mum reflects on baby boy's stroke ordeal

        Community ‘We were confronted with the sight of our newborn child attached to a wall of...