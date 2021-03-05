Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, March 5
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

MCGLINCHY, Warren Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LIVOCK, James | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MABER-McKEE, Mark Kevin | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MAPES, Alexander Richard | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HEGARTY, Calen Earl | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

TURNER, Nicholas John | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

ASPINALL, Jamie William | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

JABBOURY, Ken Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

CARTER, Shane Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HILL, Michael Dare | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BRYCE, Daniel Wade | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

RICHARDSON, Louise May | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

McINTOSH, Clinton Russell | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GEORGE, Jesse Duncan | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

KANAK, Joshua James Carrier | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WILSON, Anthony Ronald | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

FALK, Kerry Lyn | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BAKER, Corey James | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SWEETMAN, Nickolas William | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GOODA, Judith Linda | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DILLON, Mitchell John | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DONNELLY, Simon James | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FOREMAN, Kevin Timothy | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

HUTCHINSON, Jamie Liam | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

WATTS, Gavin Bruce | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

JARAMINAS, Leeann Tracy | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

