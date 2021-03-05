Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

MCGLINCHY, Warren Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LIVOCK, James | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MABER-McKEE, Mark Kevin | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MAPES, Alexander Richard | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HEGARTY, Calen Earl | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

TURNER, Nicholas John | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

ASPINALL, Jamie William | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

JABBOURY, Ken Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

CARTER, Shane Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HILL, Michael Dare | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BRYCE, Daniel Wade | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

RICHARDSON, Louise May | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

McINTOSH, Clinton Russell | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GEORGE, Jesse Duncan | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

KANAK, Joshua James Carrier | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WILSON, Anthony Ronald | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

FALK, Kerry Lyn | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BAKER, Corey James | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SWEETMAN, Nickolas William | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GOODA, Judith Linda | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DILLON, Mitchell John | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DONNELLY, Simon James | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FOREMAN, Kevin Timothy | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

HUTCHINSON, Jamie Liam | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

WATTS, Gavin Bruce | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

JARAMINAS, Leeann Tracy | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

