District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, March 12
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
12th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

LIVOCK, James | Judge Rosengren | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GLADSTONE matters: | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM |

KAIN, Alan Stewart | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

HASANEEN, Walid | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

JENKINS, Benjamin William | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

BEEZLEY, Jaleel Anthony James | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

ROCKHAMPTON matters: | | | 9:30 AM |

HILL, Michael Dare | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SKINNER, Ashley Thomas | | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

SHILLINGSWORTH, Timothy | | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

HEGARTY, Calen Earl | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

MAPES, Alexander Richard | | | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

