Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today

by Staff writers
16th Mar 2021 3:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

GOODA, Francis Gerald Joseph | Judge Rosengren | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MABER-MCKEE, Mark Kevin | | | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, March 16

More Stories

Show More
rockhampton district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miner sues coal companies for $4.2m over black lung disease

        Premium Content Miner sues coal companies for $4.2m over black lung disease

        News The 62 year old now has a reduced life expectancy and permanent disability.

        LETTERS: Are you suffering the ‘Celtic curse’?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Are you suffering the ‘Celtic curse’?

        Opinion Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Rocky band to headline Winton music festival

        Premium Content Rocky band to headline Winton music festival

        Music Jeremy Marou said the festival was one of his favourites.

        Man caught with drugs after public pee outside pub

        Premium Content Man caught with drugs after public pee outside pub

        News Blair Robert James Fletcher-Blazely was caught with drugs outside The Strand...