Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

BROMILOW, Daniel Boyd | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

JABBOURY, Ken Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

CARTER, Shane Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HILL, Michael Dare | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BRYCE, Daniel Wade | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

CAMPBELL, Adam James | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SOPEER, Adrian Russell | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

POTBURY, David Paul | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

KING, Alexander O'Malley | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WALKER, Alexander William Jack | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BEATH, Douglas Peter | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SANSOM, Ramana Louise | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HASSALL, David Matthew | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WEST, Shaun Michael | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

RICHARDSON, Malcolm Edgar | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

KENNEDY, George Joseph | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SKINNER, Ashley Thomas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BAKER, Corey James | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GOODA, Judith Linda | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

MARSHALL, Dillon & BINGHAM-JAMES, Jessie Allana Storm | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WOOLER, Shane Michael Clifford & KOHL, Larissa Jean | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SHAW, Jarred Michael John & GRABYN, Christopher Ray | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

CANTRILL-RYALL, Steven Joseph | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

CASEY, Franklin Godfrey | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

TORY, Christopher Glen | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SHILLINGSWORTH, Timothy | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SCHMIDT, James William | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment)

BISHOP, Danielle | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment)

STENGORD, Todd Wayne | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

WARNER, Ebony Loren Sharon | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MITCHELL, Christopher Lucas | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

WHITE, Harold John | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WATSON, Jamie Andrew | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

DENTON, Nicholas Leigh | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

HIXON, Gregory Robert | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

