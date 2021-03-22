Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, March 22
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
22nd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BROMILOW, Daniel Boyd | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

JABBOURY, Ken Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

CARTER, Shane Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HILL, Michael Dare | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BRYCE, Daniel Wade | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

CAMPBELL, Adam James | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SOPEER, Adrian Russell | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

POTBURY, David Paul | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

KING, Alexander O'Malley | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WALKER, Alexander William Jack | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BEATH, Douglas Peter | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SANSOM, Ramana Louise | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HASSALL, David Matthew | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WEST, Shaun Michael | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

RICHARDSON, Malcolm Edgar | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

KENNEDY, George Joseph | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SKINNER, Ashley Thomas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BAKER, Corey James | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GOODA, Judith Linda | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

MARSHALL, Dillon & BINGHAM-JAMES, Jessie Allana Storm | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WOOLER, Shane Michael Clifford & KOHL, Larissa Jean | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SHAW, Jarred Michael John & GRABYN, Christopher Ray | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

CANTRILL-RYALL, Steven Joseph | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

CASEY, Franklin Godfrey | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

TORY, Christopher Glen | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SHILLINGSWORTH, Timothy | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SCHMIDT, James William | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment)

BISHOP, Danielle | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment)

STENGORD, Todd Wayne | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

WARNER, Ebony Loren Sharon | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MITCHELL, Christopher Lucas | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

WHITE, Harold John | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WATSON, Jamie Andrew | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

DENTON, Nicholas Leigh | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

HIXON, Gregory Robert | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

