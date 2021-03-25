Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, March 25
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
25th Mar 2021
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BROMILOW, Daniel Boyd | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, March 25

 

