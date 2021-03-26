Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, March 26
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, March 26
Crime

District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, March 26

by Staff writers
26th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

CARTER, Shane Anthony | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HILL, Michael Dare | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER, Corey James | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WATSON, Jamie Andrew | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

BROMILOW, Daniel Boyd | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ROSS, Charles David | | | 1:00 PM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, March 26

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Verbal altercation over allegations of threatening a child

        Premium Content Verbal altercation over allegations of threatening a child

        Crime Yelling and swearing at a woman in the main street of Mount Morgan has cost one woman $400.

        CQ’s aged care system by the numbers

        Premium Content CQ’s aged care system by the numbers

        Health Fitzroy’s residential care has an occupancy rate of 94.7 per cent, or about 50...

        Motorist’s behaviour to avoid cyclist cost $507

        Premium Content Motorist’s behaviour to avoid cyclist cost $507

        Crime The motorist veered to give way to a cyclist at 3.20am

        Piece of CQ school’s ‘heart and soul’ goes missing

        Premium Content Piece of CQ school’s ‘heart and soul’ goes missing

        News ‘Mr Owl means so much to our primary school and we would love to have him back.’