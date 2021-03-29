Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, March 29
Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
29th Mar 2021
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

SOPEER, Adrian Russell | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

GOODA, Judith Linda | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SEVAKASIGA, Peni Makuaki | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

HOLT, Charles Robert | | | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

BROMILOW, Daniel Boyd | | | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, March 29

 

