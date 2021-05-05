Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

HILL, Michael Dare | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SOPEER, Adrian Russell | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WALKER, Alexander William Jack | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

GREAVES, Beau Daniel Cleland | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

GODBEE, Tracey Lee | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

JACOBI, Reece Angus | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

YATES, Sarah Jane | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Jacqueline Rae | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SHAW, Jarred Michael John & GRABYN, Christopher Ray | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HEALY, Jacob | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

KANAK, Joshua James Carrier | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WOOLER, Shane Michael Clifford & KOHL, Larissa Jean | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

