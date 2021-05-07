Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, May 7
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, May 7
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
7th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

BRYCE, Daniel Wade | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SANSOM, Ramana Louise | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GREAVES, Beau Daniel Cleland | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

YATES, Sarah Jane | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GILLEN, Kate Emma & TAPP, Cameron Antony | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HASANEEN, Walid | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HEALY, Jacob | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GHILOTTI, Shannon Paul | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

LYDIARD, Joanne Margaret | | | 9:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, May 7

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE ED: Humanity can’t influence natural forces

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE ED: Humanity can’t influence natural forces

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Alleged criminals being kept in watch houses for weeks

        Premium Content Alleged criminals being kept in watch houses for weeks

        Crime Alleged criminals have been spending weeks in the watch-house waiting for prison...

        Mum of four drove unlicensed to get cash

        Premium Content Mum of four drove unlicensed to get cash

        Crime A woman drove unlicensed, in an unregistered and uninsured car to collect cash from...

        CQ alternative rock band to drop new single

        Premium Content CQ alternative rock band to drop new single

        Music The Rockhampton-based band has buckled down since COVID hit to record their...