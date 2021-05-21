Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, May 21
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
21st May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

HAMILTON, David Marshall | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HILL, Michael Dare | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WOOLER, Shane Michael Clifford &KOHL;, Larissa Jean | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HOLT, Charles Robert | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SOPEER, Adrian Russell | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WALKER, Alexander William Jack | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WEST, Shaun Michael | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

RICHARDSON, Malcolm Edgar | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

JACOBI, Reece Angus | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Jacqueline Rae | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SHAW, Jarred Michael John &GRABYN;, Christopher Ray | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, May 21

 

