Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, May 21

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

HAMILTON, David Marshall | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HILL, Michael Dare | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WOOLER, Shane Michael Clifford &KOHL;, Larissa Jean | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HOLT, Charles Robert | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SOPEER, Adrian Russell | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WALKER, Alexander William Jack | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WEST, Shaun Michael | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

RICHARDSON, Malcolm Edgar | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

JACOBI, Reece Angus | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Jacqueline Rae | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SHAW, Jarred Michael John &GRABYN;, Christopher Ray | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

