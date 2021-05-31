Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, May 31
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, May 31
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
31st May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

LOWIEN, Jordan Jack | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

MABER-MCKEE, Mark Kevin | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

KANAK, Joshua James Carrier | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DONNELLY, Simon James | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

MITCHELL, Christopher Lucas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HARRINGTON, Katrina Louise | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DIXON, William Thomas John | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BINGHAM-JAMES, Jessie Allana Storm | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SKINNER, Ashley Thomas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DAVIS, Terri-Maree Alice | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BROWN, Grahame John | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

STEPHENSON, Ben James | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

SOLOMON, Fenella Ann-Louise | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BRAUN, Adam Michael | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

ROGERS, Nick Michael | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

RIGGS, Scott Daniel Malcolm | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MONAGHAN, Mark David | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BAILEY, Byron Leslie | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SCANTLEBURY, John Alexander | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

BISHOP, Danielle | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, May 31

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics assess truck driver at Peak Downs crash

        Premium Content Paramedics assess truck driver at Peak Downs crash

        News The rollover was reported just after five o’clock Monday morning

        Sunday night attacks in Rockhampton “apparently unrelated”

        Premium Content Sunday night attacks in Rockhampton “apparently unrelated”

        News Criminal Investigation yet to confirm details of weapon in second attack

        Ex-employee files $840,000 lawsuit against Dominic Doblo

        Premium Content Ex-employee files $840,000 lawsuit against Dominic Doblo

        Business A former employee of his gardening and mowing business claims he fell into the...

        Yeppoon vets lodges plans again to expand clinic

        Premium Content Yeppoon vets lodges plans again to expand clinic

        Pets & Animals There would more surgery and treatment rooms, animal wards and an imaging room...