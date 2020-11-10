Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
LAWSON, Roydon Thomas | Judge Everson | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)
GEIGER, Giobi Sydney | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
WILSON, Anthony Ronald | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
MIDDLETON, Shane Thomas | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
GILBERT, Sebastian | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)
