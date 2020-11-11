Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
LAWSON, Roydon Thomas | Judge Everson | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)
BOYCE, Tres Avon Nicholas | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
MADDERN, Robert William | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
HAZARD, Kiren James | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
RAMSAMY, Mathew Albert | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
ANDERSON, Michael James | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
WEAZEL, Arthur Harry Ian | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 10:15 AM | (Trial)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, November 11