Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
11th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

LAWSON, Roydon Thomas | Judge Everson | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BOYCE, Tres Avon Nicholas | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

MADDERN, Robert William | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

HAZARD, Kiren James | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

RAMSAMY, Mathew Albert | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

ANDERSON, Michael James | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

WEAZEL, Arthur Harry Ian | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 10:15 AM | (Trial)

