Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, November 12
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, November 12
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
12th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

FREEMAN, Malcolm Brian William | Judge Everson | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

LAWSON, Roydon Thomas | Judge Everson | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BOYCE, Tres Avon Nicholas | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

RAMSAMY, Mathew Albert | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MABER-MCKEE, Mark | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 12:30 PM | (Mention)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, November 12

More Stories

Show More
court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TMR responds to concerns about $1b Ring Road project

        Premium Content TMR responds to concerns about $1b Ring Road project

        Motoring The project is now in the detailed design phase which looks at refining the concept design.

        CQ welcomes contemporary artist to sunnier climes

        Premium Content CQ welcomes contemporary artist to sunnier climes

        News The Sun exhibition can be viewed at the Kern Arcade pop-up shop in East St.

        Rugby league player ran to hide tick sheet from police

        Premium Content Rugby league player ran to hide tick sheet from police

        Crime Former rugby league player refused to let police inside as he attempted to hide a...

        Parents discouraged from walking kids into CQ schools

        Premium Content Parents discouraged from walking kids into CQ schools

        News The announcement was made by the Catholic Diocese.