Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
FREEMAN, Malcolm Brian William | Judge Everson | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
LAWSON, Roydon Thomas | Judge Everson | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)
BOYCE, Tres Avon Nicholas | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
RAMSAMY, Mathew Albert | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)
MABER-MCKEE, Mark | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 12:30 PM | (Mention)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, November 12