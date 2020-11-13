District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, November 13
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
LAWSON, Roydon Thomas | Judge Everson | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)
GLADSTONE CALLOVER | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)
HASANEEN, Walid | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)
MABER-MCKEE, Mark | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
SLADE, Mitchell Lawrence | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
ALBERTS, William James | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
LAFSKY, Thomas James & YATES, Sarah Jane | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
RUMPF, Michael James & GODBEE, Tracey Lee | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
WILSON, Anthony Ronald | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
BEATH, Douglas Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
NIGHTINGALE, Anthony Christopher | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
PRIESTLEY, Anthony Brian | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention/Sentence)
DOWLING, Numaka | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention/Sentence)
TONGI, Anthony John | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention/Sentence)
STENZ, Isaac Joseph | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)
WEAZEL, Arthur Harry Ian | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)
MIDDLETON, Shane Thomas | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)
RYDER, Peter David John | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)
JARAMINAS, Leeann Tracy | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Application for Bail - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
