Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton on November 13
Crime

District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, November 13

by Staff writers
13th Nov 2020 7:35 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

LAWSON, Roydon Thomas | Judge Everson | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GLADSTONE CALLOVER | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

HASANEEN, Walid | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

MABER-MCKEE, Mark | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

SLADE, Mitchell Lawrence | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

ALBERTS, William James | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

LAFSKY, Thomas James & YATES, Sarah Jane | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

RUMPF, Michael James & GODBEE, Tracey Lee | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

WILSON, Anthony Ronald | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

BEATH, Douglas Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NIGHTINGALE, Anthony Christopher | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

PRIESTLEY, Anthony Brian | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention/Sentence)

DOWLING, Numaka | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention/Sentence)

TONGI, Anthony John | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention/Sentence)

STENZ, Isaac Joseph | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

WEAZEL, Arthur Harry Ian | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MIDDLETON, Shane Thomas | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

RYDER, Peter David John | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

JARAMINAS, Leeann Tracy | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Application for Bail - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

