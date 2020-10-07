Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today

by Staff writers
7th Oct 2020 6:20 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

WINNING, Douglas John | Judge Chowdhury | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WILSON, Anthony Ronald | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

BURST, Graham Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

WESTPHAL, Ed | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

RICHARDSON, Roy Michael Yoren | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

ASSE, Gibson George | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

