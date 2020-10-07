District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
WINNING, Douglas John | Judge Chowdhury | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)
WILSON, Anthony Ronald | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
BURST, Graham Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
WESTPHAL, Ed | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
RICHARDSON, Roy Michael Yoren | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
ASSE, Gibson George | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)
