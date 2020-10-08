Menu
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Crime

Those in Rockhampton District Court criminal sittings today

by Staff writers
8th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

CONDE, Donato | Judge Chowdhury | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BROWN, George Oswell | Judge Chowdhury | Court 4 Floor 2 | Not Before 3:00 PM | (Sentence)

DAVIS, Deanne Maree | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

REESE, Nathan Kurtis | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

ASSE, Gibson George | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:45 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, October 8

