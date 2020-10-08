Those in Rockhampton District Court criminal sittings today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
CONDE, Donato | Judge Chowdhury | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
BROWN, George Oswell | Judge Chowdhury | Court 4 Floor 2 | Not Before 3:00 PM | (Sentence)
DAVIS, Deanne Maree | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
REESE, Nathan Kurtis | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
ASSE, Gibson George | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:45 AM | (Trial Part Heard)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, October 8