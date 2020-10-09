Those appearing at Rockhampton District Court today

A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

PARATA, Riley Timothy | Judge Chowdhury | Court 4 Floor 2 | Not Before 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HARTIGAN, Leanne Jade | Judge Chowdhury | Court 4 Floor 2 | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HAMILTON, Vernon Larry Douglas | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

ADIDI, Timothy Richard | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

BURST, Graham Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

WESTPHAL, Ed | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

WALKER, Crystal May | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

GEORGE, Jesse Duncan | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

RICHARDSON, Gregory Kenneth John | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

SMITH, Anita | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BRYCE, Daniel Wade | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

JEWELL, Daniel Terry | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

RYDER, Peter David John | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MARTINEZ, Tori Lee | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

SMITH, Cathleen Joan | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

CONWAY, Isaiah Joseph | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOAK, Rueben Ryan | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

JARAMINAS, Leeann Tracy | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

