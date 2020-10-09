Those appearing at Rockhampton District Court today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
PARATA, Riley Timothy | Judge Chowdhury | Court 4 Floor 2 | Not Before 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
HARTIGAN, Leanne Jade | Judge Chowdhury | Court 4 Floor 2 | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
HAMILTON, Vernon Larry Douglas | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
ADIDI, Timothy Richard | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
BURST, Graham Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
WESTPHAL, Ed | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
WALKER, Crystal May | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
GEORGE, Jesse Duncan | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
RICHARDSON, Gregory Kenneth John | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
SMITH, Anita | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
BRYCE, Daniel Wade | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
JEWELL, Daniel Terry | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
RYDER, Peter David John | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
MARTINEZ, Tori Lee | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
SMITH, Cathleen Joan | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
CONWAY, Isaiah Joseph | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
DOAK, Rueben Ryan | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)
JARAMINAS, Leeann Tracy | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)
