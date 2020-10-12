Everybody appearing at Rockhampton District Court
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
COYLE, Joshua Luke | Judge Chowdhury | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)
DOAK, Rueben Ryan | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)
GHILOTTI, Shannon Paul | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
WARCON, Demi Leigh | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
SUNLEY, Edward Craig | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
HAMILTON, Vernon Larry Douglas | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
CONWAY, Isaiah Joseph | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 2:00 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
