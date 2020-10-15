Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
HERBST, Schalk Steven | Judge Chowdhury | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
ADIDI, Timothy Richard | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
GEIGER, Giobi Sydney | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
GRAY-GANTER, Angus Charles | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
FALK, Kerry Lyn | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
MABER-MCKEE, Mark Kevin | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, October 15