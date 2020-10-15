Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
15th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

HERBST, Schalk Steven | Judge Chowdhury | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ADIDI, Timothy Richard | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

GEIGER, Giobi Sydney | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

GRAY-GANTER, Angus Charles | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

FALK, Kerry Lyn | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MABER-MCKEE, Mark Kevin | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, October 15

More Stories

court list district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: See the list of names due at Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content COURT: See the list of names due at Magistrates Court today

        Crime Court list for Wednesday October 15

        • 15th Oct 2020 6:56 AM
        MORNING REWIND: The top news headlines for your Wednesday

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: The top news headlines for your Wednesday

        News Check out what the Prime Minister got up to yesterday and other court, sport and...

        Druggie mum had 12 bags of meth hidden inside her genitals

        Premium Content Druggie mum had 12 bags of meth hidden inside her genitals

        Crime A female officer noticed the clip seal bags during a strip search

        Plan revealed to crack down on late business repayments

        Premium Content Plan revealed to crack down on late business repayments

        News Not convinced that enough was being done to help small businesses struggling with...