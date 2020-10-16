Menu
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
16th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

TILBEROO, Graham James | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Mention)

DOWLING, Numaka | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Mention)

MIMI, David Eugene | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

HASANEEN, Walid | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, October 16

court list district court

