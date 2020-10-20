Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, October 20
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, October 20
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
20th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

MABER-MCKEE, Mark Kevin | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

WILSON, Anthony Ronald | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

JEWELL, Daniel Terry | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

TILBEROO, Graham James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, October 20

More Stories

Show More
district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Druggie steals man’s phone to pay off drug debt

        Premium Content Druggie steals man’s phone to pay off drug debt

        Crime He created an online alias and began messaging the victim about a mobile phone he had advertised for sale

        EXCLUSIVE: LNP joins TAFE Centre of Excellence funding fight

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: LNP joins TAFE Centre of Excellence funding fight

        Politics CQUniversity estimated the 26,000 sq m centre at its North Rockhampton campus would...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Only way forward is another boat ramp

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Only way forward is another boat ramp

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on recent events.

        Runway to undergo major reseal as part of annual upgrades

        Premium Content Runway to undergo major reseal as part of annual upgrades

        Council News The tender will close this week with the work to begin at the end of next month