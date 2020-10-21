Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
HASANEEN, Walid | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
RICHARDSON, Gregory Kenneth John | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
BRYCE, Daniel Wade | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
TILBEROO, Graham James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, October 21