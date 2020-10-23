Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, October 23
Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
23rd Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

MABER-MACKEE, Mark Kevin | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WEAZEL, Arthur Harry Ian | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BEATH, Douglas Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

RUMPF, Michael James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GODBEE, Tracey Lee | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SALES, Israel Nathaneal David | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

JEWELL, Daniel Terry | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALBERTS, William James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MIDDLETON, Shane Thomas | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BARSAH, Mislaam Lewis | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

YATES, Sarah Jane | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MORTON, Robert Leslie | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

LAFSKY, Thomas James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

COLLINS, James Leslie | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

WALKER, Alexander William Jack | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

STENZ, Isaac Joseph | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

RICHARDSON, Roy Michael Yoren | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

ROBERTS, Damien Craig | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

