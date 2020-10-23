Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
MABER-MACKEE, Mark Kevin | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
WEAZEL, Arthur Harry Ian | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
BEATH, Douglas Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
RUMPF, Michael James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
GODBEE, Tracey Lee | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
SALES, Israel Nathaneal David | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
JEWELL, Daniel Terry | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
ALBERTS, William James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
MIDDLETON, Shane Thomas | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
BARSAH, Mislaam Lewis | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
YATES, Sarah Jane | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
MORTON, Robert Leslie | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
LAFSKY, Thomas James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
COLLINS, James Leslie | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)
WALKER, Alexander William Jack | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)
STENZ, Isaac Joseph | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)
RICHARDSON, Roy Michael Yoren | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)
ROBERTS, Damien Craig | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, October 23