Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton on June 3.
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton on June 3.
News

District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, June 3

by Staff writers
2nd Jun 2021 7:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

HILL, Michael Dare | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WOOLER, Shane Michael Clifford &KOHL; Larissa Jean | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, June 3

court rockhampton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Honour guard in emotional farewell of footy-loving teen

        Premium Content Honour guard in emotional farewell of footy-loving teen

        Community Relatives and peers filled the hall and spilled into the atrium of the Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle for the funeral of the 18-year-old son, brother, friend...

        Webber smashes it in real estate with 100 sales in 6 months

        Premium Content Webber smashes it in real estate with 100 sales in 6 months

        Property Even properties on busy streets aren’t lasting a week on the market as investors...

        Letters to the ed: Rental crisis to reach tipping point

        Premium Content Letters to the ed: Rental crisis to reach tipping point

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their day on current events.

        First look at Museum of Art restaurant as lease tenders open

        Premium Content First look at Museum of Art restaurant as lease tenders open

        Food & Entertainment Rockhampton Regional Council is on the hunt for a high quality restaurant and cafe...