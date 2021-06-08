District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, June 8

Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton on June 8.

FALK, Kerry Lyn | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

REYNOLDS, Steve Ernest | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

CIFUENTES, Alec Angel | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

SUNLEY, Edward Craig | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BEATTIE, Jason Robert | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BAKER, Corey James | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

GEORGE, Jesse Duncan | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

DAVIS, Terri-Maree Alice | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

