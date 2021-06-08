Menu
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton on June 8.
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, June 8

by Staff writers
7th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

FALK, Kerry Lyn | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

REYNOLDS, Steve Ernest | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

CIFUENTES, Alec Angel | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

SUNLEY, Edward Craig | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BEATTIE, Jason Robert | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BAKER, Corey James | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

GEORGE, Jesse Duncan | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

DAVIS, Terri-Maree Alice | | | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

