Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLOSED: Ann St was closed by police in South Gladstone overnight.
CLOSED: Ann St was closed by police in South Gladstone overnight. Jarrard Potter
Crime

Disturbance causes seven hour road closure

liana walker
by
9th Aug 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE road was closed for around seven hours overnight after a domestic disturbance in South Gladstone.

A Queensland police spokesman said Ann St was closed off by police from 10.40pm last night until just before 6am this morning while police negotiated with a man.

The spokesman said a man was taken into police custody this morning and is expected to be taken to hospital today.

The spokesman said no firearms were used in the incident and no one was injured.

Police are expected to lay charges but are yet to do so.

More Stories

crime road closure south gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Milking products for their worth

    premium_icon Milking products for their worth

    News Farmers band together to form a co-operative, sourcing milk from 21 farms across Central Queensland

    'Suspicious' behaviour around home before large fire

    premium_icon 'Suspicious' behaviour around home before large fire

    Breaking House owner provides major clue to police after overnight blaze

    'It doesn't feel real' Austin remembered by family

    premium_icon 'It doesn't feel real' Austin remembered by family

    News Flu victim: 'fit and active' 70-year-old loses battle

    'Insufficient' drug treatment services in CQ shocks judge

    premium_icon 'Insufficient' drug treatment services in CQ shocks judge

    Crime 'The vast majority who use this drug can't kick it.'

    • 9th Aug 2019 11:12 AM