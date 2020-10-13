Disturbance leads police to unexpected drug discovery

Karen Frances Mcnamara pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12 to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a pipe used to smoke a dangerous drug. Picture: iStock

Karen Frances Mcnamara pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12 to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a pipe used to smoke a dangerous drug. Picture: iStock

POLICE were not expecting to find marijuana and a bong after being called to a home in North Rockhampton in relation to a disturbance.

Karen Frances Mcnamara pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12 to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a pipe used to smoke a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police attended an address on Stenlake Ave, Kawana, on September 15 at 9am following reports of a disturbance.

Ms King said while police were speaking with Mcnamara in the kitchen they saw a clip seal bag with about 5g of marijuana inside and a red smoking pipe on the dining table.

She said Mcnamara told police the marijuana and pipe were hers and she smoked the drug to relieve her stress.

MORE COURT STORIES:

Is this the unluckiest drink-driver ever?

‘A drunken idiot’: Yeppoon hotel worker sent to jail

How photos from helicopter led police to illegal campers

Mcnamara’s lawyer Felicity Davis said her client had smoked marijuana while experiencing significant family issues as well as mental health issues.

“She says it was old marijuana she had lying around the house and had used it to relieve her stress,” Ms Davis said.

She said her client co-operated with police and the amount of marijuana found was only small.

Mcnamara was fined $750 and criminal convictions were recorded.