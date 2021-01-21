Disturbing video of baby removal from mum sparks outrage

WARNING: Distressing

A disturbing video of a topless breastfeeding mum having her baby forcibly taken by police has caused outrage in the Byron Bay community.

The mum, who was seated on the ground cradling her infant child is shown pleading with police not to take her baby over several minutes, in footage taken in bushland in northern NSW last week.

"No. No! This is not right," the mum pleads. "This is my baby," she pleads, telling officers it's "against human rights".

The mum was then restrained by two officers as she screamed, and her baby was forcibly removed from her arms by three other women.

A spokesperson for the Department of Communities and Justice told news.com.au it cannot comment on individual matters.

"The Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) takes concerns about children's safety and wellbeing extremely seriously.

"At times, however, the public's concern is at odds with our statutory requirement to protect privacy.

"As a result, DCJ cannot comment on individual child protection matters."

A video of the incident has been viewed more than 17,000 times online and attracted hundreds of comments in support of the family. In the video, the mother tries to hold on to her baby, telling police, "this is against human rights".

"He's uncomfortable," the officer tells the mother.

"Let go of me," she says back, crouching over her baby.

"No I'm not going to let go of you. I've got concerns for the safety and wellbeing of that baby."

The woman then begins crying out, "This is my baby. No. You're not taking him. This is my child, you're not taking my baby. I will not have you take my baby."

A group of two uniformed officers and three other women then seized on the woman and force the baby out of her arms.

"Leave my baby alone," the mum screamed.

The family have since set up a GoFundMe page and claim the baby was "stolen from our arms due to FALSE AND MISLEADING INFORMATION".

"We eat & live an Organic lifestyle and love spending our time in nature, swimming and having fun.

The family say they "only wash our boy with fresh fluoride chlorine chemical free water from the sky". They also claimed "the person with (our baby) is most likely using artificial perfume and bathing him in chems".

The family also claimed the Department has not told them where the infant has been taken.

The fundraiser has raised more than $15,000.

