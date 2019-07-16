Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man was initially busted when women found the recording devices and called the police.
Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man was initially busted when women found the recording devices and called the police. istock
Crime

Disturbing link with alleged rapist and 'spy camera' victims

Shayla Bulloch
by
16th Jul 2019 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VICTIMS of an alleged rapist also accused of secretly recording women using "spy cameras" either lived under the same roof or knew the 50-year-old personally.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man was initially busted when women found the recording devices and called the police.

Police arrested the man at Nambour this morning and charged him with three counts of rape, six counts of sexual assault and 15 counts of breaching privacy by recording after an alleged four-year crime spree.

READ: Women raped, filmed in four-year crime spree

Police will allege between 2015 and 2019 at Eudlo and Bli Bli addresses, the alleged offender hid cameras in bathrooms and recorded the female victims.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police will allege the man used multiple secret devices including a "spy camera" which looked like a towel hook with an SD card attached.

On another occasion, the man allegedly used another device to film up skirts of women at a Maroochydore house which were stored on two hard drives police also seized.

Det Snr Sgt Edwards said the man knew his alleged victims.

"As far as persons known to this offender, some offences relate to locations where he rented and other people (females) were renting rooms in the houses as well, or he stayed with people known to him and used the devices in that house," he said.

The man remained in the watch-house following his arrest yesterday, and did not apply for bail on the serious charges which will be committed to a higher court.

Legal Aid lawyer Michael Robinson told Maroochydore Magistrates Court his office would represent the defendant during the committal mention on September 6.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin excused the defendant's appearance on that date.

More Stories

maroochydore magistrates court rape charge scdcourt sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Driver critical in Brisbane hospital after fatal crash

    premium_icon Driver critical in Brisbane hospital after fatal crash

    News A 19-year-old driver is in a critical condition at a Brisbane Hospital

    Taunted over affair before East St 'Lappy night' punch

    premium_icon Taunted over affair before East St 'Lappy night' punch

    Crime The taunter had affair with defendant's partner

    Fire crews working to contain North Rocky grass fire

    Fire crews working to contain North Rocky grass fire

    News Crews battling blaze near Frenchmans Creek

    • 16th Jul 2019 1:33 PM
    Hot water system among items stolen

    premium_icon Hot water system among items stolen

    Crime Cold snap pushes thieves to pinch hot water system