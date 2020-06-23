Disturbing Megan Fox interview resurfaces

Actress Megan Fox claimed director Michael Bay told her to dance in a bikini under a waterfall at just 15 years of age in a newly resurfaced interview.

The Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star described the alleged incident in a 2009 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, which has circulated on social media this week.

"I had just turned 15 and I was an extra in Bad Boys II. They were shooting this club scene and they brought me in and I was wearing a stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and six-inch heels," Fox told Kimmel in the vintage clip.

"He approved it and they said, 'Michael, she's 15 so you can't sit her at the bar and she can't have a drink in her hand.' So his solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet."

Fox and director Michael Bay in 2009.

"Perfectly wholesome," said Kimmel, as the audience laughed.

"At 15! I was in 10th grade. That's kind of a microcosm of how Bay's mind works," Fox continued.

"Yeah, well that's really a microcosm of how all our minds work, but some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don't exist," Kimmel said.

As the clip resurfaced, fans flooded social media with messages of support for Fox, whose career fortunes slid after working with Bay:

I hope Megan Fox is doing okay. May all her projects succeed.



And may Michael Bay have chronic diarrhea and all his projects fail. — Lady V says more Hopepunk (@valkyrie_art) June 22, 2020

i can’t believe people were convinced megan fox was the villain for a whole decade — princess ciara stan (@cici_n_bey) June 22, 2020

megan fox should be allowed to eat michael bay — ACABadook (@DannyVegito) June 21, 2020

Megan Fox has been sexualized from the age of 15 when Michael Bay made her dance in a bikini and wash his car as part of her audition for Transformers. When she spoke out, she was labelled “ungrateful” by the media and her career was destroyed by Bay and Steven Spielberg. — ephraim winslow (@ephwinslow) June 21, 2020

megan fox deserved better than being overly sexualised from the time she was a child by male directors and then being blacklisted when she spoke up about it while those men continued having careers — indie (@INDIEWASHERE) June 21, 2020

megan fox apart from being sexualized by michael bay as a kid she also appeared in a episode of two and a half men as a 16 y/o girl who was too sexy for her age and both alan and charlie sheen's character wanted to have sex with her.



im absolutely disgusted pic.twitter.com/MXrnu1z2vN — amy! (semi-hiatus) (@idealismsits) June 22, 2020

her reaction is heartbreaking. this is thee megan fox having to pretend like being sexualised at 15 by a grown man was normal because the talk show host and audience find it amusing. on national tv. think about what women go through on a day to day in private https://t.co/prjNRmjHVM — 𝖆𝖗𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖊 (@arxhiiie) June 21, 2020

Bringing this up again as it’s important.

Megan Fox was sexualised from the age of 15 by Michael Bay.

Then told by him that for her audition to be in Transformers she had to wash his car in a bikini whilst he filmed it.



This is not okay. It will never be okay. pic.twitter.com/FCsl5hDhdS — Nat ✨ #BlackLivesMatter (@brie_sparkles) June 22, 2020

Fox shot to fame in the first two Transformers films, both directed by Bay, but was dropped from the franchise after comments she made about him in an infamous 2009 Wonderland interview.

"He's like Napoleon, and he wants to create this insane, infamous mad-man reputation," she told the magazine.

"He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is. So he's a nightmare to work for."

Fox then didn't appear in the next Transformers film, 2011's Dark Of The Moon, but the same year Bay insisted there was no bad blood between them.

"I wasn't hurt because I know that's just Megan," he told GQ.

Binge is Australia's new streaming service offering the best drama, entertainment and movies from the world's best creators. New to Binge? Get your two-week free trial, sign up at binge.com.au

"Megan loves to get a response. And she does it in kind of the wrong way. I'm sorry, Megan. I'm sorry I made you work 12 hours. I'm sorry that I'm making you show up on time. Movies are not always warm and fuzzy."

In a 2018 interview, Fox addressed her experiences in Hollywood before the advent of the #MeToo movement, and suggested her accounts of her experiences were not always taken seriously.

"My words were taken and used against me in a way that was - at that time in my life, at that age and dealing with that level of fame - really painful," she told The New York Times.

"I don't want to say this about myself, but let's say that I was ahead of my time and so people weren't able to understand. Instead, I was rejected because of qualities that are now being praised in other women coming forward.

Fox and her husband of 10 years Brian Austin Green recently split. Picture: Jonathan Leibson/Getty

"And because of my experience, I feel it's likely that I will always be just out of the collective understanding. I don't know if there will ever be a time where I'm considered normal or relatable or likeable.

"Even with the #MeToo movement, and everyone coming out with stories - and one could assume that I probably have quite a few stories, and I do - I didn't speak out for many reasons.

"I just didn't think based on how I'd been received by people, and by feminists, that I would be a sympathetic victim."

In recent years, Fox's on-screen roles have been more sporadic as she's raised three children with husband Brian Austin Green. But the pair last month revealed they were separating after 10 years of marriage, and Fox is now dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Originally published as Disturbing Megan Fox interview resurfaces