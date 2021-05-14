‘Disturbing’ new Laming ‘stalking’ claims

The embattled MP has been embroiled in another controversy after trolling allegations were tabled in Queensland parliament.

Embattled federal MP Andrew Laming has faced fresh trolling claims after a female Queensland state MP told parliament she had endured "sustained" online attacks from the political rival.

Member for Redlands Kim Richards flashed nine Facebook posts where she was targeted by Dr Laming after she claimed he hid in a bush to take photos of her in a local park.

Ms Richards told Queensland parliament on Thursday evening she was the victim of a "character assassination" and described the ongoing abuse as "absolutely disturbing".

She also slammed the Morrison government for failing to condemn Dr Laming over the harassment allegations.

Kim Richards claims 'sustained attack' online from MP Andrew Laming.

The posts from Dr Laming include a cartoon series titled 'Skimmy & the Shirty Shovel' as well as claims about the state Labor member being the "most evasive and dishonest MP".

"The posts go on and on," Ms Richards said.

"It is absolutely disturbing … Talk about being stalked and trolled on Facebook."

"It is an unhealthy obsession."

In response, Dr Laming hit back and demanded the state MP make a formal complaint in the next two weeks for authorities to properly investigate the claims.

"This is a woman using the protection of parliament to make trumped up quasi-criminal allegations and has not got the ticker to lodge formal complaints to authorities for what was a photo of my wife and children," he said, according to the Courier-Mail.

"The political question I asked about Ms Richards was when she was showboating in a park with Labor councillors and deliberately cut out independent councillor Paul Golle, who was responsible for the park, which was both mean and sneaky."

Dr Laming's fall from grace follows revelations he took a photograph of a woman on her knees in a "crouching position" filling a bar fridge at a landscaping company, prompting her to make a police complaint.

Police cleared him and no charges were laid, just days after he agreed not to recontest the next election.

