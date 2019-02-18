Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Shocking footage of violent school fight
Breaking

DISTURBING VIDEO: Shocking footage of Bundy school brawl

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
18th Feb 2019 6:41 PM | Updated: 6:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Warning: Disturbing content

SHOCKING footage has emerged of Bundaberg North State High School students in a violent brawl, with one teen wielding a screwdriver.

 

VIOLENT FIGHT: High school students engage in shocking brawl at school.
VIOLENT FIGHT: High school students engage in shocking brawl at school.

>>MORE: Secret online video hub flaunts sickening school fights 

Submitted anonymously, the video shows multiple students pulling hair, exchanging punches and kicking each other in the head.

The 44-second video shows one of the students holding a screwdriver and, in a sickening act, one student stomps on another students head.

At the end of the video, believed to have been shot today, three adults are seen running over to intervene.

The video was provided by a concerned mother, who said they would never send their child to the school after seeing the footage.

The NewsMail has contacted the Department of Education.

More Stories

bundaberg editors picks queensland school fight
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Tables turn creating Labor's biggest election headache

    premium_icon Tables turn creating Labor's biggest election headache

    News Labor candidates who don't pledge support for the coal industry will face the wrath of union campaigners

    • katemccormack
    Police forced to pull tasers after man threatens violence

    premium_icon Police forced to pull tasers after man threatens violence

    Crime Man sought bail after allegedly threatening to bash mother's cousin

    • katemccormack
    One man's trash was another's treasure for compressor thief

    premium_icon One man's trash was another's treasure for compressor thief

    Crime He spotted the air compressor sitting in a business's handy skip

    • katemccormack
    Open invite to MasterChef to come to CQ

    premium_icon Open invite to MasterChef to come to CQ

    Opinion 'I support the bid to see MasterChef come to Rocky' the Mayor said

    • katemccormack