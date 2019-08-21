Menu
OPEN FOR BUSINESS: The Southern Great Barrier Reef's Wilson Island will soon reopen to tourists.
DIVE IN: The luxurious Gladstone island open for business

liana walker
21st Aug 2019 5:00 AM
THE highly anticipated re-opening of Wilson Island has an official date, right in time for summer.

The island, operated by Aldesta Hotels, will open its doors to holidayers on November 1, the first time since it closed in 2014.

About 70km off Gladstone's coast, the island was once a high-end resort and rated as one of the best 10 islands on the Great Barrier Reef by Conde Nast Traveller.

The work on Wilson Island was one of 10 island clean-ups as part of the Queensland Government's $25 million Great Barrier Reef Island Resort Rejuvenation Program.

An Aldesta Hotel Group spokeswoman said the island covered just 5.24 acres of seclusion in a setting of "unrivalled natural beauty”.

"Hosting only 18 guests at one time, Wilson Island will offer nine designer-inspired tents for overnight stays, complemented with island hosts catering to all the culinary and service needs of guests,” she said.

"The eco-friendly island is powered only by battery or solar, and due to its secluded location there is no Wi-Fi on Wilson Island, allowing guests to switch off from the outside world and truly feel at one with nature.”

She said the island was a natural coral cay, both part of the Great Barrier Reef and surrounded by it.

All-inclusive packages to Wilson Island start from $1990 for two adults for a two-night stay and are available for booking now.

