Diverse construction, design projects take out top gongs

EMERGENCY services facilities, sports and entertainment precincts, and contemporary homes were among the big winners at Central Queensland's construction design showcase last night.

The annual Master Builders Awards were held at Rockhampton's Frenchville Sports Club last night, where some of the biggest names in the local building industry were recognised.

Rockhampton builders D R Moore Constructions wowed the judges, with their renovation of a 1976 Mount Archer home taking out Home Renovation/Remodelling Project over $1 million and House of the Year.

Hutchinson Builders were the other big winners on the night taking home awards for Hartley Street Sports Amenities, the Yeppoon State High School Multi-Purpose Hall Upgrade, and the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Hangar.

Master Builders' Central Queensland Regional Manager Dennis Bryant said the quality and diversity of the homes was "extremely impressive”

"The commercial projects completed in our region over the past year will greatly benefit Central Queensland, particularly from a health, sporting and educational perspective,” he said.

"This year's homes are a credit to our local builders and are amazing examples of what Central Queensland builders and tradies are capable of.”

MAJOR WINNERS

Rescue helicopter finds home in new pad

Winner of the 2018 Central Queensland Project of the Year - J Hutchinson Pty Ltd T/A Hutchinson Builders

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Hangar and its associated emergency and crew facilities was a project the Central Queensland region desperately needed.

The construction methodology was carefully planned and scrutinised as the facility was being built beside an existing hangar that remained operational throughout the project lifespan. Hutchinson Builders also had to observe the height restrictions imposed by an operating airport and were required to ensure no foreign object or excessive dust entered the airport space/runway. Airport operations took priority and communication with all airport stakeholders was imperative.

Rockhampton Riverside project was recognised in the Master Builders Awards.

Mount Archer gem takes top gong

Winner of the 2018 Central Queensland House of the Year - D R Moore Constructions Pty Ltd

This home, perched on Mount Archer offers uninterrupted views of Mount Archer National Park.

The beautifully handcrafted timber gate with sandstone feature entry wall entices you to imagine what lies within. Entering the courtyard you are welcomed with a combination of materials, from rainbow sandstone, to the timber and the original brickwork. The streaming light through the expansive glass, draws your eye through and you catch glimpses of the magnificent views beyond.

The open plan design of the kitchen, mezzanine, and dining takes full advantage of the beautiful views. The generous use of glass in conjunction with the choice of balustrading ensures the views are not impeded in anyway.

What you see is what you get

Winner of the 2018 Central Queensland President's Award - H J Family Homes Pty Ltd

This modern home makes an immediate statement. The sleek contemporary style of the exterior is complemented by the open plan, light filled interior.

The workmanship is impressive and will provide a low maintenance residence. A bold and trendy kitchen and durable tiled floors make a great statement to the first time visitor to this display home. What you see is what you get. Certainly a home to be proud of and definitely value for money.

Nathan Armstrong at the Outpost Arms and Munitions store on Yaamba Road, Rockhampton, which was recognised in the Master Builders Awards. Chris Ison ROK250917coutpost3

ALL WINNERS

Construction

Education Facilities up to $10 million - TF Woollam & Son Pty Ltd T/A Woollam Constructions for Clinton State School - 2 Storey GLA and Innovation Block (Clinton)

Sporting Facilities - J Hutchinson Pty Ltd T/A Hutchinson Builders for Hartley Street Sports Amenities (Emu Park)

Community Service Facilities - J Hutchinson Pty Ltd T/A Hutchinson Builders for RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Hangar (Rockhampton)

Retail Facilities up to $5 million - A S M Builders Pty Ltd for Kent and Archer (Rockhampton)

Tourism and Leisure Facilities over $10 million - TF Woollam & Son Pty Ltd T/A Woollam Constructions for Rockhampton Riverside Precinct Stage 2 Lower Bank Redevelopment (Rockhampton)

Commercial Building up to $5 million - Chris Warren Homes Pty Ltd for Chris Warren Homes - Commercial Office (Rockhampton)

Industrial Building up to $5 million - A S M Builders Pty Ltd for Pineapple Drive (Yeppoon)

Refurbishment/Renovation up to $750,000 - A S M Builders Pty Ltd for The Outpost Arms (North Rockhampton)

Refurbishment/Renovation over $750,000 - J Hutchinson Pty Ltd T/A Hutchinson Builders for Yeppoon State High School Multi-Purpose Hall Upgrade (Yeppoon)

Commercial Trade Contractor of the Year - R B Coastal Investments Pty Ltd T/A Ten Commandments Granite & Marble for Rockhampton Leagues Club (Rockhampton City)

The new building on the corner of Kemp and Archer Streets was recognised in the Master Builders Awards. Chris Ison ROK281117cbuilding2

Housing

Display Home up to $250,000 - Chris Warren Homes Pty Ltd for Glacier 194 (Norman Gardens)

Display Home $251,000 - $350,000 - H J Family Homes Pty Ltd for Chestnut (Norman Gardens)

Individual Home $251,000 - $350,000 - Corbett Homes Pty Ltd for Carrington (Emerald)

Individual Home $351,000 - $450,000 - Craig M Cruickshank for Riverview (Kawana)

Individual Home $551,000 - $650,000 - H J Family Homes Pty Ltd for Stirling (Rockyview)

Individual Home $651,000 - $700,000 - Acute Builders Pty Ltd for Ballentine Residence (Banana)

Individual Home $701,000 - $750,000 - Matheson Group Pty Ltd T/A B M Matheson Builders for Quarrion (Parkhurst)

Individual Home $751,000 - $950,000 - Day to Day Constructions Pty Ltd for Larcombe (North Rockhampton)

Home Renovation/Remodelling Project $276,000 - $575,000 - Q Flair Pty Ltd T/A Ezylifestyle Homes for Seacrest (Emu Park)

Home Renovation/Remodelling Project $576,000 - $1 million - Chris Warren Homes Pty Ltd for Renovation - The Range (The Range)

Home Renovation/Remodelling Project over $1 million - D R Moore Constructions Pty Ltd for Mt Archer (Mt Archer)

Medium Density up to 3 storeys - over 5 Dwellings - A S M Builders Pty Ltd for The Garden Villas (Rockhampton)

Excellence in Sustainable Living - Tenheggeler Building Company Pty Ltd T/A Tenheggeler Homes for Eco Cool Home (New Auckland)

Residential Trade Contractor of the Year - Ticner Pty Ltd T/A C Q Pro-Pest Services Rockhampton for Pest Management Services (Mount Archer)

Trade Contractor/Specialty

Best Residential Bathroom - Q Flair Pty Ltd T/A Ezylifestyle Homes for Seacrest (Emu Park)

Best Residential Kitchen - Hator Pty Ltd T/A Tomkins Kitchens for Seacrest (Emu Park)

Best Residential Swimming Pool - B K Hallam Group Pty Ltd T/A Leisure Pools Rockhampton for Absolute (Norman Gardens)

Individual

Apprentice of the Year - Rachel Ferricks from John Kay Constructions Pty Ltd T/A Capricorn Painting

Women in Building - Greta Tenheggeler from Tenheggeler Building Company Pty Ltd T/A Tenheggeler Homes

Charles George Jeffery Memorial Award - D R Moore Constructions Pty Ltd

Major