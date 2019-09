5.30pm: A 35-year-old man has suffered a neck injury after a diving accident at the Yeppoon Lagoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are on the way to the lagoon where the patient is located near the kiosk.

The man was being placed on a spinal board for removal from the water.

Initial reports from the scene indicated he had hit his head while diving into the lagoon.

More to follow.