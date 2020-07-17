DIVISION 3: Masterplan to transform key area along river

Councillor Tony Williams at the new North Rockhampton boat ramp in late 2017.

Councillor Tony Williams at the new North Rockhampton boat ramp in late 2017.

LAKES Creek, Nerimbera, Koongal and Berserker residents are set to see a suite of projects from the 2020/21 budget.

Under the guidance of Councillor Tony Williams, Division 3 will share in funding from the record $170 million capital works budget.

A project Cr Williams believes will transform Division 3, developing the recreation, leisure, tourism and sporting opportunities is the “Common Precinct Masterplan”

“The Common precincts location encourages passive and active recreation within minutes of the CBD on the banks of the mighty Fitzroy River,” he said.

“Taking advantage of nearby environmental and conservation links from Mt Archer all the way to the river will provide wonderful outdoor experiences.

“I look forward to hearing from key stakeholders on what they would like to see happen through the community engagement plan.”

Cr Williams said Division 3, which he described as one of the “friendliest communities in Central Queensland”, would undergo improvements in infrastructure and facilities.

“Our road network will see over $1,000,000 invested into Talbot Street from Berserker Street to Clanfield Street,” he said.

“This work includes reconstructing the road pavement, rebuilding the concrete kerb, and modifying some driveways.

“As a result of these works, residents will see and feel a better Talbot Street – a better ride, a better surface, and better kerb drainage.”

Another Division 3 project that has had “fantastic community support” is the North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation project.

“Further stormwater drainage work is still required and once completed will allow local business to operate during a flood event,” Cr Williams said.

The $350,000 bus stop and shelters program is also another passion for Cr Williams.

“I have been pushing for these upgrades after residents raised their concerns with me about the need to have shade and shelter from the elements when catching a bus,” he said.

Other projects for Division 3

North Rockhampton Sewage Treatment Plant augmentation – $3,000,000 for stage 1

Lakes Creek Landfill life extension – $3,866,000

Lakes Creek Rd upgrades (landfill) – $635,000

Half-court basketball for Koongal (All Black’s Sports Grounds)

Flats parkland in Creek Street outdoor entertainment area

Footpath in Bedford St (Berserker State School)

Stapleton Skate Park – Upgrade to drainage $189,000

Cr Williams is also portfolio holder for Infrastructure and was happy to share council would be spending $33.5 million on civil infrastructure and more than $90 million over three years.

READ HERE: THE BIG PROJECTS COUNCIL IS SPENDING $170M ON THIS YEAR

“This covers off on everything from boat ramps and jetties to footpaths, roads and stormwater drainage works,” Cr William said.

Some of the highlights this year include $4 million for Gavial Creek bridge major renewal and almost $6 million to resheet and seal rural roads.

READ HERE: CQ OUTRAGE OVER PRESENCE OF 31 INTERSTATE WORKERS

Money has also been set aside for the Inkerman Creek boat ramp with $1 million over the next two years.

“This is fantastic news for our local boaties and another key attractor to bring tourists to the region for that amazing fishing experience,” Cr Williams said.

READ HERE: TONY’S VISION OF MORE BOAT RAMP, FISHING PLATFORMS

Just short of $2 million has been invested into the footpath network, something Cr Williams is really passionate about.

“It creates those connections in our communities for people to get out and about safely while enjoying our beautiful region as they get some exercise,” he said.

For motorists there’s major investments of just under $5 million in total on Glenmore Rd, Alexandra St, Talbot St, Macquarie St and Bracher Rd.

READ HERE: ROAD WORKS: SEE IF YOUR ROAD IS ON THE LIST FOR UPGRADES

“Civil infrastructure is a real key component of this budget,” Cr Williams said.

“While drains and roadworks may not be the sexiest things sometimes to talk about, they’re a vital part of the services our residents need and deserve to make sure we’re making our home as safe and convenient as it can be.

“Our crews do an excellent job delivering these works and they’re going to have a massive year with this program of works so expect to see lots of hi-vis and plant across the region this year.”

Regional project Cr William’s is working on