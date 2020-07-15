Division 7 to share in $7 million of works in new budget

RESIDENTS of Rockhampton region's Division 7 will see $7 million dollars of projects in their area following funding commitments in the 2020/21 budget.

Rockhampton Regional Council handed down the new financial year budget on Tuesday, with a record $170m capital works program.

First time councillor Donna Kirkland's division includes Parkhurst, Kawana and Park Avenue and talked with The Morning Bulletin about some of the projects Division 7 will receive.

She said there was "wonderful results" in the budget for the division.

This financial year will see $7m of spend, with $16m across the next three years.

Cr Kirkland paid particular mention to an upgrade at the intersection of Farm St to Alexandra St.

She said this project has been "backbenched" for many years and it was great to see the $1.25m committed in the 2021-22 budget.

This traffic facility upgrade would accommodate for the growth in Parkhurst.

Almost $2m will be spent in footpaths, with around $1.5mn of this coming from government funding.

"Right across the community they will be rolled out across the coming years," Cr Kirkland said.

Bus shelters will also be installed around schools and other areas in the region, with $200,000 in the bus shelter program and $665,00 for bus stop.

A number of roads will see some upgrades including a $1m road reconstruction at Glenmore Rd - Park St to Tung Yeen St Park Avenue.

A numbers of community halls in Park Avenue will also see a facelift.

The Park Avenue CWA Hall has $27,700 committed for 2022-23.

The St John building on Glenmore Rd also has $52,300 committed.

Cr Kirkland also has the water and environment portfolio.

The budget includes a $8m investment in water and sewage facilities.

