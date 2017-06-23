Divorce stress leads to meth addiction

A 40-YEAR-OLD man has found himself in hot water with the law after his personal life unravelled and he turned to using drugs.

Lee James Murtagh pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to possession of methamphetamines, three counts of possessing utensils and one of driving unlicensed.

Defence lawyer, Brian McGowran said his client had separated from his wife in 2010 and at the time of the offences, had not seen his two children for many weeks.

The court heard Murtagh had a one-page criminal history mostly for cannabis charges.

Mr McGowran said he asked his client, as he does with all that have been charged for possession of meth, if he was surprised at how quickly the illegal substance took hold of him.

He said his client told him he was surprised.

Mr McGowran said Murtagh was an easy target for drug suppliers as he was willingly working long hours and earning lots of money, which he ended spending a lot of on drugs.

However, since being charged, Murtagh has undergone help from ATODS and other health professionals.

The charges were laid after police intercepted Murtagh outside of Gympie as he drove towards Tin Can Bay at 12.15am on October 10, 2016.

Checks revealed his license had been suspended due to SPER demerits on June 12, 2016. Murtagh claimed he was not notified of the suspension.

"He appeared to be quite nervous," police prosecutor, Senior Constable Josh McLelland said.

He said police noticed a large amount of personal belongings in the vehicle in bags.

A search found scissors, cone piece and grinder in the pocket of a duffle bag.

A glass pipe, scales and two clip seal bags containing just over six grams of crystal meth were found in the front pocket of a black back pack.

Mr McGowran submitted his client would benefit from a probation period, rather than a fine which would normally be imposed, due to the highly addictive nature of methamphetamines.

Magistrate Catherine Benson agreed and sentenced Murtagh to a 12-month probation order. He was also fined $300 and disqualified from driving for two months for the unlicensed driving offence.