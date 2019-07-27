DIY firefighter tackles house fire with garden hose

HOUSE FIRE: QFES was called to a house fire at the corner of Spike and Elphinstone St, Berserker this afternoon.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services rushed to a Berserker property to extinguish a house fire this afternoon.

Just after 3pm, a fire was reportedly burning on the ground floor of a house located on the corner of Spike and Elphinstone St.

When fire crews arrived, they found fire burning underneath the stairs had been extinguished by the occupant of the property with a garden hose.

Police, QAS and Ergon weren't required to attend the scene.

QFES are currently in the process of making the area safe.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.