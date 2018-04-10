DJ records track from hot air balloon on 4G device

TALK about taking sound production to new heights.

DJ and music producer has pulled off what is being described as an Australian first by taking his entire studio into the clouds to produce, perform and custom mix from a hot air balloon.

Basenji used the latest Surface Pro with 4G connectivity to do the custom mix to SoundCloud, all while suspended at 3000 feet.

"It was great to be able to take my studio to a completely new environment, one I never thought was even possible. The Surface Pro was perfect, the 4G connectivity was excellent and it was such a great experience. Playing an unreleased track at the start of my set from 3,000ft up was really special," said Basenji.

"Straight after my set finished, I needed to convert the file I created, jump online, download some software, convert the file from one format to another before uploading directly to SoundCloud and it all worked in a matter of minutes while we were up in the balloon.''

"The capability of the device is quite incredible; I'm really impressed."

UP IN THE CLOUDS: Local DJ and music producer, Basenji.

The "UP IN THE AIR MIX" from Basenji in the hot air balloon using the Surface device is also now available to listen on his SoundCloud.

The Surface Pro with 4G is being billed as the ultimate laptop.

With the versatility of a tablet and now with the addition of 4G, users can stay connected anywhere, anytime.

The device promises 13.5 hours of battery life, advanced connectivity and performance, it is the thinnest, lightest and most powerful Surface Pro ever.

The device also provides connectivity around the world supported by a broad range of 4G LTE bands

Surface Pro with 4G ships with Windows 10 and is available now from selected retailers, including Microsoft Store, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman starting from AUD $2,199.