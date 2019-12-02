Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tennis

Djokovic enters Adelaide International

by Jack Hudson, Richard Evans
2nd Dec 2019 9:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

World number two Novak Djokovic will appear at the Adelaide Invitational event, which is set to get underway on January 12 at Memorial Drive.

It is understood Djokovic has entered the event and that his name appears on the preliminary players entry list, which closes tonight.

An official confirmation is expected shortly.

South Australian tennis coach and mentor of fellow entrant Simona Halep, Darren Cahill, commented on the news on Twitter on Monday morning.

 

 

The Serbian joins Australia's world number one Ash Barty, Alex de Minaur and recently announced talents Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz at the competition.

Djokovic's third ever title win was at the Adelaide International in January 2007, when he defeated Chris Guccione 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 in the final.

He would go onto win the Australian Open only 12 months later, which was his first ever grand slam victory.

Djokovic will head to Melbourne immediately after playing in Adelaide where he will defend his men's singles title, a crown he has won a record seven times.

More Stories

adelaide international novak djokovic tennis tennis australia
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How free camping will affect accommodation operators

        premium_icon How free camping will affect accommodation operators

        News It has been reported businesses have seen a 30 per cent increase of visitors while Kershaw Gardens overnight camping has been closed.

        Man assaulted while trying to break up dog fight

        premium_icon Man assaulted while trying to break up dog fight

        News Man breached two suspended sentences when he punched a man in his 60s who was...

        Country pub keeps town services in good shape

        premium_icon Country pub keeps town services in good shape

        News The rural pub life isn’t what it used to be, says Westwood’s Di Houghton.

        Heatwave creates severe fire danger for CQ

        premium_icon Heatwave creates severe fire danger for CQ

        News Conditions will remain high for the rest of the week.