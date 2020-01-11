Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Adelaide. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Adelaide. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Tennis

Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International

by Warren Partland
11th Jan 2020 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Adelaide International has been dealt a huge blow by world No.2 Novak Djokovic's decision to pull out of the tournament.

The withdrawal of the reining Australian and Wimbledon Open champion was announced on Saturday morning, just hours before he contested the ATP Cup semi-final against Russia in Sydney.

"We know how disappointed Novak is about not being able to play in Adelaide this year and we hope to welcome him to the tournament next year," Adelaide International tournament director Alistair MacDonald said.

"We understand his decision and wish him the very best of luck for the remainder of the ATP Cup and the upcoming Australian Open."

Australian Alex de Minaur is now the highest ranked player in the men's draw at No.18.

The first round of the Memorial Drive event is on Sunday.

More Stories

Show More
adelaide international novak djokovic serbia
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prisoner to stay in jail after Correctional Centre riot

        premium_icon Prisoner to stay in jail after Correctional Centre riot

        News The riot was over what was believed to be a lack of sugar packets and television remote controls.

        Ambitious bid to bring monster water bomber to Aus

        premium_icon Ambitious bid to bring monster water bomber to Aus

        News Red tape and global politics keeps our water bombers grounded: R-Mach fights to...

        Duffy joins U19 outfit in Germany

        premium_icon Duffy joins U19 outfit in Germany

        News Rocky footballer Brock Duffy will head to Germany for a year for once in a lifetime...

        Calls for national water fleet to tackle bushfires

        premium_icon Calls for national water fleet to tackle bushfires

        News If enough aerial firefighting resources were available, the Cobraball bushfire may...